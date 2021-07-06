Loading articles...

Coronavirus public health Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey (July 8)

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 7:37 pm EDT

Tune in for a LIVE Q&A with Dr. Vinita Dubey every week.

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE interview on Thursday, July 8 at 12:00 p.m. on our Facebook page as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDquestions.

Note: questions will be moderated before appearing in the chat window below

|||||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CRASH - #EBQEW approaching Dixie, blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:48 PM
Another hot and sticky day. Heat warning still in place for Toronto and much of the GTA. Things will cool down fo…
Latest Weather
Read more