All Universal films coming to Peacock starting in 2022
by Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 6, 2021 5:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 5:14 pm EDT
The streaming service Peacock is ramping up its offerings with a new deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.
The companies said Tuesday that starting in 2022 all Universal films, including the new “Jurassic World” and “Minions” movies, will become available exclusively on Peacock no later than four months after their theatrical premieres. Both companies are subsidiaries of Comcast’s NBCUniversal.
The unique multi-year deal guarantees that in an 18-month window, Universal films will be available on Peacock for the first and last four months. The films can be licensed to other services in the middle 10 months.
Universal’s 2022 slate incudes “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and a new original film from “Get Out’s” Jordan Peele.
The studio will also start developing and producing Peacock-only content.