Affected product sold in at least six provinces

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 1:30 am EDT

OTTAWA — A possible Salmonella contamination has prompted the recall of Al-Rabih brand Halva/Halawa with pistachios.

The affected product manufactured by Phoenicia Group was sold in 454g packages with the UPC 7 70338 10057 3 and a best before date of Dec. 1, 2022, as well as 907g packages with the UPC 7 70338 10056 6 and a best before date of Jan. 25, 2025.

The company says the halva was sold in Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no reports of illness associated with the product.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

