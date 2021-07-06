Loading articles...

5 dead in southern Mexico from mudslide, drowning

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 7:30 pm EDT

TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Four residents of the southern Mexico state of Chiapas died when a landslide caused by heavy rains collapsed their house, and a Portuguese tourist died when she fell into a rain-swollen river, authorities said Tuesday.

The state civil defense office said the landslide claimed the lives of a woman and three children Monday in a rural community just outside the Chiapas state capital.

On Tuesday, rescuers found the body of the 23-year-old Portuguese woman several miles (kilometers) downstream from where she fell or dove in at a series of pools and small waterfalls known as Agua Azul.

The normally turquoise waters of the tourist spot were a muddy brown from heavy rains in recent days.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 49 minutes ago
#EB401 east of Allen express/collectors - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:48 PM
Another hot and sticky day. Heat warning still in place for Toronto and much of the GTA. Things will cool down fo…
Latest Weather
Read more