Loading articles...

3 pulled from lake in Poland after helicopter crash

Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 6:00 am EDT

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three people were pulled from the water after a private helicopter crashed into a lake in Poland’s Mazurian region on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Local police spokeswoman Joanna Dawidczyk said it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on board, but that one person was able to leave the wreckage on her own, while two others were pulled out.

Rescuers were working to resuscitate one of the people, said Dawidczyk of the Mikolajki regional police.

Police divers will check the crash site and the surrounding area of the lake, Dawidczyk said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of Liverpool express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
A swim or splash pad is a great idea today! Remember if you hear thunder, seek shelter.
Latest Weather
Read more