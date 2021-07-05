The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, July 5, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials are also reporting another 127 cases that had been identified since their last report on Friday.

Officials say that since Friday’s report, hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 102, and 27 people were in intensive care, a drop of seven.

The province says about 71,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, with nearly 82 per cent of those 12 and up having received a first dose and 33.9 per cent of the total population considered fully vaccinated.

