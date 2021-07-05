Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, July 5, 2021

Last Updated Jul 5, 2021 at 11:30 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases today and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health officials are also reporting another 127 cases that had been identified since their last report on Friday.

Officials say that since Friday’s report, hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 102, and 27 people were in intensive care, a drop of seven.

The province says about 71,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday, with nearly 82 per cent of those 12 and up having received a first dose and 33.9 per cent of the total population considered fully vaccinated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 app. Dixon. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:52 AM
Stay safe during this latest heat event. The guaranteed high today is 32 degrees.
Latest Weather
Read more