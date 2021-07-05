Loading articles...

Man seriously injured following shooting near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in a North York neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said they were called at around 8:02 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue West area.

When officers arrived they said they found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds.

He has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 28 minutes ago
#EB401 east of Morningside express - the two left lanes are blocked for a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 45 minutes ago
What a sight to see! Thanks for sharing!
Latest Weather
Read more