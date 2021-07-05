Man seriously injured following shooting near Keele Street and Finch Avenue West

Police say a man has been seriously injured following a shooting in a North York neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said they were called at around 8:02 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the Keele Street and Finch Avenue West area.

When officers arrived they said they found a man in his 40s suffering from gunshot wounds.

He has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.