Residents oppose gravel pit proposed for Anchorage suburb

MEADOW LAKES, Alaska (AP) — Numerous residents of an Anchorage suburb want officials to deny a permit for a proposed gravel pit, saying the mine doesn’t belong in a residential area and they are concerned about road safety and decimated property values.

Quality Asphalt Paving and parent company Colaska Inc., part of the international Colas Group, has proposed the gravel pit for 160 forested acres in Meadow Lakes.

The Anchorage Daily News reported notices went out to more than 270 landowners within a half-mile of the site in mid-May. The site is bounded by residential properties on three sides and a mix of commercial and residential on the fourth.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Colaska’s application for a conditional use permit on July 19.

There are already more than 100 active permitted pits across the borough. Matanuska-Susitna generally has few, if any, zoning laws that limit industrial operations like gravel pits to certain areas away from neighborhoods.

The Associated Press