Loading articles...

Pakistan: 5 suspected militants killed in raid on hideout

Last Updated Jul 5, 2021 at 4:44 pm EDT

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Security forces shot five suspected militants to death Monday during a raid on their hideout near Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta, a spokesman for a counter-terrorism department said.

In a brief statement, it said there was an exchange of gunfire during the raid and officers seized weapons from the militant hideout after the successful operation.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by small separatist groups that seek independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province bordering borders Iran and Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban also have a presence there.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision on the 403 at Waterdown Rd - two left lanes blocked WB, left lane closed EB. #WB403 #EB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:29 PM
Heat warning in place and isolated thunderstorm potential for this evening/overnight. Only dropping down to 24 deg…
Latest Weather
Read more