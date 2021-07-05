Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 can now book earlier 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 5, 2021 5:23 am EDT
People wear masks beside a sign for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kingston General Hospital (KGH) in Kingston, Ontario on Thursday, April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
All Ontarians aged 12 to 17 are eligible for an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of this morning.
Appointments open up at 8 a.m. on the provincial portal, directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, and via participating pharmacies.
The tweens and teens will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot _ the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in youth in Canada.
The decision to accelerate second doses for youth comes as the province continues to ramp up its vaccination campaign.
Ontario initially booked people in for a second shot four months after their initial dose.
Provincial data shows more than 78 per cent of Ontario adults have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and roughly 44 per cent are fully vaccinated.