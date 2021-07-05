Ontario to invest $327,000 to address antisemitism in schools

The Ontario government is investing in two summer programs to help address antisemitism in schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province will give $327,000 to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies to support the courses.

One program will provide professional development sessions for educators aimed at dismantling antisemitism in various environments.

Another will help students learn about human rights and how to deal with injustice.

Lecce says the province wants to ensure Jewish students feel safe and supported in school.

Statistics Canada says there were 296 police-reported incidents targeting Jewish people in 2019.