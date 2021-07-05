Officials working to find cause of deadly Lytton, B.C., wildfire

LYTTON, B.C — Mounties are on the scene in Lytton, B.C., working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed much of the village and left at least two people dead.

Dawn Roberts, the director of communications for the B.C. RCMP, told a news conference yesterday that investigators were able to access the village over the weekend.

“We have no timeline on how long it will take, but it will be thorough. We ask for everyone’s patience to allow the investigation the time and space in order to determine the facts,” she said.

Premier John Horgan previously said he had heard anecdotal evidence linking the start of the fire to a train running through the community.

Roberts said officers are working to track down witnesses or anyone who may have information about what caused the fire.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement posted to Twitter Sunday that the government has approved a request for assistance from B.C.

More than 100 out of province firefighters are expected to arrive today, with preparations underway to limit any potential COVID-19 exposure.

There are 174 active fires across the province, with dozens starting in the past 24 hours.

An evacuation order remains in place for more than 100 homes 40 kilometres southwest of Kamloops, B.C., as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn.