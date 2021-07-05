Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Dundas Street and Cedarglen Gate, near Mavis Road, just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Peel police, the motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police say road closures are in effect in the area.