Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,281.46, up 55.35 points.)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up 10 cents, or 7.52 per cent, to $1.43 on 13.7 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 64 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $87.64 on five million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 93 cents, or 2.07 per cent, to $45.86 on four million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 5.31 per cent, to $2.58 on 3.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 80 cents, or 2.71 per cent, to $30.28 on 3.2 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 11 cents, or two per cent, to $5.61 on three million shares.

Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP). Up seven cents to $37.31. Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to buy British cheesemaker Wensleydale Dairy Products Ltd. for $39 million. The creamery in northern England operates two facilities in North Yorkshire and employs about 210 people making a variety of specialty and regional cheeses. Wensleydale sources its milk from 40 local farms and uses its own starter cultures to make cheeses that it exports around the world. The deal is the latest in a string of strategic acquisitions by Montreal-based Saputo, one of the world’s largest dairy processors with major operations in Canada, Australia, Argentina, the United States and the United Kingdom. In May, Saputo said it had acquired Bute Island Foods, a Scottish manufacturer, marketer and distributor of vegan cheese. It also announced a deal to buy the Reedsburg, Wis., facility of Wisconsin Specialty Protein, which makes ingredients like goat whey, organic lactose and other dairy powders. The two deals were part of a broader plan by the Montreal company to beef up its non-dairy cheese and value-added ingredients holdings.

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSX:BBU.UN). Up $2.57 or 4.5 per cent to $59.46. Brookfield Business Partners LP has signed a deal to buy DexKo Global Inc., a maker of components for trailer, recreational vehicle and towable equipment providers, for US$3.4 billion. The company is buying DexKo from KPS Capital Partners. Based in Michigan, DexKo has 50 production facilities and 50 distribution centres around the world. Brookfield Business Partners managing partner Mark Weinberg says DexKo is a market leader known for quality and reliability. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals. It is expected to close by the end of the year.

Exchange Income Corp. (TSX:EIF). Up 78 cents or 1.9 per cent to $41.17. Exchange Income Corp. says it has signed a deal to buy Carson Air Ltd. for $61 million in stock and cash. Under the deal for the Kelowna, B.C.-based provider of fixed-wing air ambulance services, EIC will issue pay $3 million in shares and $58 million in cash. Carson Air has eight aircraft providing air ambulance services in B.C. from operating bases in Kelowna and Vancouver. The company also provides cargo services in B.C. and Alberta and operates a flight school. EIC also said it has signed deals to buy three unrelated companies that it says will tuck into and expand operations within its existing manufacturing and aviation businesses. The four transactions have a combined purchase price of $114 million, including $102 million in cash and $12 million in shares.

