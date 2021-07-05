Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Meet the invasive species rampaging through Ontario forests
by the big story
Posted Jul 5, 2021 5:12 am EDT
In today’s Big Story podcast, traditionally, Ontario (and parts of Quebec) would see outbreaks of the creature known as the Gypsy Moth every decade or more. But the past two years have seen back to back outbreaks, each of them much larger than what we’d seen in the past. And we’re currently not sure if this is an anomaly, or the new normal.
What are these creatures and how did they get here? What do they do to the trees they attack? Do we have a plan to stop their explosive spread? And what can you do if you spot them on trees in your backyard or at your favourite park?
GUEST: David Dutkiewicz, entomology technician, Invasive Species Centre
