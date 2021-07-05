Loading articles...

Government of Alberta takes 50 per cent stake in Sturgeon Refinery

Last Updated Jul 5, 2021 at 6:14 pm EDT

CALGARY — The Alberta government is taking 50 per cent ownership of the controversial Sturgeon Refinery northeast of Edmonton.

The province has signed a restructuring deal that also extends the length of Alberta’s processing contract with the refinery by 10 years, to 2058. 

The province says the deal means less taxpayer risk in the long-term. It says Alberta will benefit from being both a toll payer and a facility owner.

The government says the restructuring deal won’t cost the province anymore than it was already obligated to pay as a toll payer. The government-owned Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission has a contract to provide bitumen to the refinery.

The refinery has faced criticism in the past for cost overruns. The $9.7-billion facility began processing bitumen last year after two years of delays blamed mainly on equipment failures.

Prior to today’s announcement, the refinery was owned by North West Refining and oilsands producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., which also provides bitumen to the facility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNQ)

The Canadian Press

