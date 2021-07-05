Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Dutch royals arrive in Germany for 3-day state visit
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2021 5:27 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 5, 2021 at 5:30 am EDT
BERLIN (AP) — King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Germany on Monday for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The royal couple were greeted with a 21-gun salute after landing in wet weather at Berlin’s airport at the beginning of Willem-Alexander’s first state visit to Germany since he became king in 2013.
Later Monday, they will be received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his Bellevue palace. They are also expected to visit Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.
A meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel also is on the agenda during this week’s visit.
Willem-Alexander and Maxima were last in Germany in 2019, when they visited the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin. The king has some German roots — his father, Prince Claus, was German-born.