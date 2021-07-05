Distressed first-time boaters rescued from Lake Simcoe

York Regional Police are sending a message of caution after they rescued three novice boaters who could not swim from the waters of Lake Simcoe last month.

Police received a 9-1-1 call from a boater in distress on June 24, shortly after 1:15 p.m.

They say three people had rented a canoe and went out on Lake Simcoe and the wind carried them away from the shore. They were unable to paddle back in and could not swim, so panicked and called 9-1-1.

On the call, a woman can be heard telling the dispatcher it is their first time canoeing and her friend is having a panic and asthma attack.

Listen to the 9-1-1 call below:

Officers from the marine rescue unit say the boaters were unable to say exactly where they were, which made it difficult to find them. The boaters had a whistle and began blowing it so that officers could zero in on their location. They were eventually found and three women were taken to shore with no injuries.

Police are reminding people to take the following precautions before heading out on the water: