Canada eases travel quarantine restrictions for fully vaccinated residents

It’s now a little easier for fully-vaccinated Canadians to travel internationally.

Rules requiring a two-week quarantine, and a stay in a government-approved hotel were dropped at midnight.

As of July 5 at 12:01 a.m. EDT, fully vaccinated travellers, who are permitted entry into Canada, may be able to forego the 14-day quarantine, including the government-authorized hotel stay.

However, being fully vaccinated does not automatically ensure someone is exempt from quarantine requirements. Travellers will still be required to have a “suitable quarantine plan, and be prepared to quarantine, in case it is determined at the border that they do not meet the necessary requirements.”

If they are deemed eligible, people who are allowed to enter Canada will not be required to complete a day-8 test.

As part of the changes, travellers will also be required to disclose their vaccination status. This applies to all people seeking entry to Canada. Information required will include the brand name or any other information that identifies the vaccine they received if they were inoculated, the dates on which the shots were administered, and how many doses they received.

To be considered for the exemption, the travellers must have received a vaccine that is currently approved for use in Canada, and must have received all required doses at least 14 days before leaving.

Vaccines that are currently approved by Health Canada for emergency use are those made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD, and Janssen.

Travellers who are deemed exempt from quarantine rules will still be tested upon arrival to Canada. They will also still have to isolate until their day-1 test results come back negative.

Some other measures that will remain in place include requiring travellers five years of age and older to provide proof of a negative PCR test, taken within 72 hours before their scheduled flight or arrival at a land border crossing.