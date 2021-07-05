Loading articles...

Brookfield Business Partners to buy DexKo Global for US$3.4 billion

Last Updated Jul 5, 2021 at 8:00 am EDT

TORONTO — Brookfield Business Partners LP has signed a deal to buy DexKo Global Inc., a maker of components for trailer, recreational vehicle and towable equipment providers, for US$3.4 billion.

The company is buying DexKo from KPS Capital Partners.

Based in Michigan, DexKo has 50 production facilities and 50 distribution centres around the world.

Brookfield Business Partners managing partner Mark Weinberg says DexKo is a market leader known for quality and reliability.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals.

It is expected to close by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBU.UN)

The Canadian Press

