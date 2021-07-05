Boy, 12, among 8 charged for shooting fireworks at beach-goers and police at Woodbine Beach

Toronto police have charged eight people, including a 12-year-old boy, for allegedly shooting fireworks into crowds of beach-goers and police at Woodbine Beach on Canada Day.

Police say between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. several people began shooting fireworks into crowds of people, including police on horses.

An officer was struck on the head, but wasn’t injured.

Six youths between the ages of 12 and 17 are facing charges of common nuisance and weapons dangerous.

Two adults, Marlon Neira, 20, and Jabri Boru, 19, both of Toronto, are also charged with common nuisance and weapons dangerous.

“It is not only illegal to set off fireworks in Toronto public parks and beaches but it is also extremely dangerous in crowds of people,” police said in a release.

“Anyone caught doing so can be arrested and criminally charged. Officers are there to protect the public and keep people safe – firing fireworks at them or members of the public is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”