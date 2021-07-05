Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Al Sharpton to eulogize Arkansas teen fatally shot by deputy
by Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press
Posted Jul 5, 2021 11:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 6, 2021 at 12:00 am EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton and an attorney who represented George Floyd’s family are speaking at the memorial Tuesday for a white Arkansas teenager shot dead by a deputy, a case that has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally.
The ceremony will also feature remarks by Ben Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he died when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin the handcuffed Black man’s neck to the ground. Crump and another attorney for Floyd’s family, Devon Jacob, are representing Brittain’s family.
The shooting in predominantly white Lonoke County has drawn the attention of Sharpton and other civil rights activists and follows nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice last year in the wake of Floyd’s death. Davis is white.
Authorities have released few details about the shooting. Brittain’s family has said the teenager was unarmed and was holding a jug of antifreeze. Brittian’s family and friends have held protests nightly outside the Lonoke County sheriff’s office and have complained about the lack of information released.