Loading articles...

2 injured following multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Paramedic Services vehicle CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Two people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

Peel police said they were called to the scene at Dixie and Derry Roads shortly after 2 p.m.

Investigators say a male driver was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. A female driver was also transported to local hospital with unknown injuries.

All vehicles involved remained on scene, police said.

Roads in the area are temporarily closed for investigation and cleanup.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Hwy 25. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
Heat warning in place and isolated thunderstorm potential for this evening/overnight. Only dropping down to 24 deg…
Latest Weather
Read more