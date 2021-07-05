2 injured following multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Two people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.

Peel police said they were called to the scene at Dixie and Derry Roads shortly after 2 p.m.

Investigators say a male driver was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. A female driver was also transported to local hospital with unknown injuries.

All vehicles involved remained on scene, police said.

Roads in the area are temporarily closed for investigation and cleanup.