Woman killed after being struck by vehicle on DVP

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the southbound Don Valley Parkway on Saturday night.

Police say the woman was attempting to cross the roadway south of Bayview Avenue and Bloor Street at around 10:30 p.m. when she was struck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene to assist police with the investigation.

