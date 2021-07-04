Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas after just 11 games

Toronto FC has fired head coach Chris Armas.

The move comes in the wake of a humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United – its worst defeat of the season and TFC’s sixth straight loss.

Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league.

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley called Saturday’s loss one of his worst days with the team, but he stopped short of laying all the blame for the team’s poor start this year on the shoulders of Armas.

“It’s nobody’s fault but ourselves, the players,” Bradley said. “People want to look around and point fingers and say it’s (head coach Chris Armas’) fault, he hasn’t done a good enough job. (Expletive.) The players, we have to look at ourselves and find more.”

Even after the loss, Armas said the season is still salvageable – and that he’s the right person to lead the team going forward.

“I believe that this group needs me and I need them. And together we’re going to get out of this,” he said. “That’s the truth.”

Bradley agreed, saying he “1,000 per cent” believes Armas is the right person to be coaching the team.

Toronto has not won since its fourth game of the season back on May 12.

Last season, TFC conceded just 26 goals and finished second in the Supporters’ Shield race with a 13-5-5 record. This year it has given up 27 goals in 11 games.