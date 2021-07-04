Man seriously injured following Kingston Road stabbing

Toronto police say a man has been seriously injured following a stabbing at an apartment building Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to an apartment building in the Kingston Road and Glen Everest Road area for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital by paramedics in serious condition, police said.

Investigators said they have one person in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.