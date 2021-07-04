Police search suspect after woman allegedly chased by a man with knife in North York

Toronto police are searching for a man they allege chased a woman down a North York street with a knife Sunday morning.

Police said the incident occurred on Doris Avenue, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m.

Investigators said 37-year-old woman was walking down the street when a man she passed by allegedly took a knife out of his pants and began to chase her.

The woman was able to flag down a nearby motorist and escaped, police said.

The man was last seen walking toward Forrest Laneway, police said.

Investigators describe the suspect as being around 25-30 years old and had short dark hair.

“He was wearing a black t-shirt with lettering on the front, a dark hooded sweater, dark pants with a rip on the right side, and dark shoes,” police said in a news release Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

PHOTOS: CCTV photos of the man police said they are searching for