Loading articles...

Philippine C-130 military plane crashes; 40 rescued

Last Updated Jul 4, 2021 at 1:30 am EDT

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says a C-130 plane transporting troops has crashed in the country’s south after missing a runway and at least 40 people have been rescued.

Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said that those rescued on Sunday were pulled from the wreckage in Sulu province.

He did not say if there were casualties and how many were on board the air force plane.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:41 PM
CLEARED - EB 401 at Trafalgar
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:39 PM
A nice and refreshing evening ahead! Temperatures will drop down to an overnight low of 16°! Enjoy an evening wit…
Latest Weather
Read more