Ontario confirms 213 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 10M first doses given

Ontario is confirming 213 new cases of COVID-19, the eighth straight day the number of new infections has remained below 300.

While the seven-day rolling average of new cases has fallen to 228, the number of new cases has increased slightly in each of the last three days. It was 209 on Saturday and 200 on Friday.

Waterloo Region remains the provincial hotspot for new infections with 49, however, Toronto more than doubled its total of new cases over the previous day with 42. Peel Region reported 17 new cases while York Region confirmed four. .

Another nine additional deaths were reported, raising the provincial total to 9,214.



Graph data courtesy @jkwan_md

The province says 196,068 vaccines were administered on Saturday, pushing the number of Ontarians who have received at least one dose to over 10 million. The number of people who have been fully vaccinated to date is just over 5.5 million. More than 77 per cent of Ontarians have received at least one dose while 43 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Provincial health officials completed 18,989 tests in the previous 24 hour period as the positivity rate climbed to 1.3 per cent. It had hovered at just one per cent or lower in each of the past four days.

There are 158 COVID patients in hospitals across the province, however, that figure is generally underreported on weekends as not every hospital submits its data. Of those patients, 235 are in intensive care with 159 on a ventilator.