Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday's $11.6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Jul 4, 2021 at 4:00 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $11.6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 7 will be an estimated $ 14 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:10 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:39 PM
A nice and refreshing evening ahead! Temperatures will drop down to an overnight low of 16°! Enjoy an evening wit…
Latest Weather
Read more