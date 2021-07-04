MUST-WATCH: Streets of fear and summers of soul enter the MUST-WATCH TOP 10

The first entry of a scary trilogy based on a very spooky book series and a documentary about a highly underrated music festival enter the MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! Could the latest film from Chris Pratt take that top spot though? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

The Tomorrow War



Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Starting this week off with some high concept action!

The Tomorrow War stars Chris Pratt (from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Parks and Recreation) as a veteran, teacher, and family man. One day, people from the future start coming back to his time and drafting people to fight in a war 30 years from now. Apparently the humans of the future are losing this war to an alien species. Determined to save the life of his family (his wife played by Betty Gilpin of GLOW and the Hunt), Pratt joins this tomorrow war and heads to the future. Also starring Yvonne Strahovski from Chuck, Sam Richardson from Detroiters, and J.K. Simmons from Whiplash, this is an intense film sure to entertain!

You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video now!

No Sudden Move



Streaming platform: Crave

If you’re more interested in the past than the future, here’s the film for you!

No Sudden Move is the latest film from director Steven Soderbergh (who directed the George Clooney–starring Ocean’s trilogy, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, and Contagion). Teaming up with HBOMax here, his new film is a gangster drama set in the 1950s. It stars Don Cheadle (from Traffic and Black Monday) as a criminal in desperate need of some money teaming up a couple of other criminals (played by Benicio del Toro from Sicario, and Kieran Culkin from Succession) to pull of a complicated scheme. This film features a large ensemble cast including David Harbour from Stranger Things, Jon Hamm from Mad Men, and Julia Fox from Uncut Gems.

This film is available to stream on Crave now!

Black Conflux



Streaming platform: digital TIFF Bell Lightbox

Perhaps you’re more in the mood for a Canadian film?

Black Conflux is a film directed by Nicole Dorsey (who also directed the miniseries Something Undone). This film played at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, and was named by TIFF as one of Canada’s Top Ten films that year. It stars Ella Balentine (from the 2016 tv movie version of Anne of Green Gables) as a 15 year old girl who’s giving in to peer pressure by partying and skipping school. It also stars Luke Bilyk (from Adam’s Testament) as a young man in his 20s who is struggling to find his place in life, and finding himself more prone to violence. He has frequent fantasies about using women to his own ends, and eventually these two characters are put on a path where their lives will be changed forever.

You can watch this film on the digital TIFF Bell Lightbox now!

Summer of Soul



Streaming platform: Disney+

If you’re looking for a documentary or something musical, here’s something that fits both of those categories!

Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a documentary from music journalist and the Roots’ drummer Questlove. This film showcases the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Despite happening in the same year as Woodstock, it was nowhere as popular. The six week-long festival featured performances from tons of fantastic musicians including Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Sly and the Family Stone, Nina Simone, and much much more! This documentary won numerous awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and it’s guaranteed to have a bunch of bops!

You can watch this film on Disney+!

Fear Street



Streaming platform: Netflix

Lastly, some horror to round out this week!

Fear Street isn’t just one film, this is actually three films, each coming out one week apart. The first is called Fear Street Part One: 1994, and it’s followed by two sequels (set in 1978 and 1666 respectively). This series is an adaptation of the Fear Street series by R.L. Stine, the creator of Goosebumps. This first film stars a large ensemble cast including Maya Hawke (from Stranger Things and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood), Jordana Spiro (from Ozark and My Boys), and Benjamin Flores Jr. (from The Haunted Hathaways and Game Shakers). This first film plays like a slasher, who knows where the other two will go?

You can watch the first film on Netflix now, the second comes out on July 9th, and the third on July 16th!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Loki – Disney+

9. Spiral: From the Book of Saw – VOD

8. Black Conflux – digital TIFF Bell Lightbox

7. The Ice Road – VOD

6. No Sudden Move – Crave

5. Luca – Disney+

4. The Tomorrow War – Amazon Prime Video

3. Summer of Soul – Disney+

2. National Indigenous History Month Collection – CBC Gem

1. Fear Street – Netflix