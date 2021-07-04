Man killed in crash between car and TTC bus

One man is dead following a crash involving a TTC bus in Scarborough.

Police say just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday the driver of the vehicle was travelling westbound on Kingston Road before colliding with the bus in the intersection at Shepphard Avenue East and Port Union Road after allegedly disobeying traffic signals.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the bus driver was taken to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.