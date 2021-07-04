Loading articles...

Man killed in crash between car and TTC bus

Last Updated Jul 4, 2021 at 8:23 am EDT

A man is dead following a collision involving a TTC bus in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Rylan Vallee

One man is dead following a crash involving a TTC bus in Scarborough.

Police say just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday the driver of the vehicle was travelling westbound on Kingston Road before colliding with the bus in the intersection at Shepphard Avenue East and Port Union Road after allegedly disobeying traffic signals.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while the bus driver was taken to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:10 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:10 AM
Another beautiful summer day today, guaranteed high 25. Heat and humidity return for the beginning of the work week…
Latest Weather
Read more