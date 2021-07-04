Environment Canada issues heat warning for entire GTA

Environment Canada (EC) issued a wide-ranging heat warning for Toronto and the GTA Sunday.

The warning is expected to last through to Tuesday.

“Maximum daytime temperatures from 31 to 34 C are expected with humidex values near 40 C,” the federal agency said in a statement Sunday. “Overnight low temperatures are forecast to fall to only 21 to 23 C, providing little relief from the heat.”

A cold front is expected to push through Tuesday evening, which will bring relief from the heat, EC said.

The warning also includes most of southwestern Ontario, including York, Peel, Durham, and Halton regions. The City of Hamilton, London, Waterloo also fall under the warning. Municipalities as far west as Windsor are also included.

