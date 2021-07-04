Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Environment Canada issues heat warning for entire GTA
by News Staff
Posted Jul 4, 2021 3:36 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 4, 2021 at 3:52 pm EDT
FILE -- TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2020 People play in a wading pool in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 23, 2020. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto with temperatures expected to soar into the low 30s on Sunday and Monday. (CP FILE/Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)
Environment Canada (EC) issued a wide-ranging heat warning for Toronto and the GTA Sunday.
The warning is expected to last through to Tuesday.
“Maximum daytime temperatures from 31 to 34 C are expected with humidex values near 40 C,” the federal agency said in a statement Sunday. “Overnight low temperatures are forecast to fall to only 21 to 23 C, providing little relief from the heat.”
A cold front is expected to push through Tuesday evening, which will bring relief from the heat, EC said.
The warning also includes most of southwestern Ontario, including York, Peel, Durham, and Halton regions. The City of Hamilton, London, Waterloo also fall under the warning. Municipalities as far west as Windsor are also included.