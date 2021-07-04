Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fourth of July Latest: Joey Chestnut wins hot dog contest
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2021 2:11 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 4, 2021 at 2:14 pm EDT
Joey Chestnut and Michelle Lesco pose for portraits holding their trophies at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island’s Maimonides Park
on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York.
(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
The latest on Fourth of July celebrations across the U.S.
2:10 p.m.
Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday.
Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.
Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lesco downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes.
Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks.