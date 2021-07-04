Loading articles...

'Figure of hope' praised for role in COVID-19 fight after death

Last Updated Jul 4, 2021 at 2:30 pm EDT

MONTREAL — A Quebec woman who was the first person in Canada to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has died.

Gisele Lévesque, 89, died on June 28 peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, according to the public health authority in Quebec City.

In a statement, the health authority says her death was not related to COVID-19.

Lévesque received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last Dec. 14 at the CHSLD St-Antoine, a long-term care home in Quebec City.

The health authority says she was the first Canadian to be inoculated in the country.

The agency describes her as a figure of hope in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:10 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
Hello sunshine! A calm afternoon expected across the GTA. A few light showers are possible after midnight. Enjoy yo…
Latest Weather
Read more