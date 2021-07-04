Loading articles...

Ex-state lawmaker in Capitol amid riot adds felony charge

Last Updated Jul 4, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia lawmaker faces a new federal felony charge after he livestreamed himself rushing into the U.S. Capitol with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6.

A grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia handed down a five-count indictment for former Del. Derrick Evans last week.

The new charge is for obstructing an official proceeding and aiding or abetting, which allows for up to 20 years in prison under federal law. He was previously charged with four misdemeanor offenses and pleaded not guilty to them in May.

The Republican resigned from the House of Delegates shortly after first being charged in January. He had just won his seat in November 2020.

After his resignation, Evans issued a statement saying that he takes full responsibility for his actions, adding that he deemed it best for him to resign to “focus on my personal situation and those I love.”

The Associated Press

