Cameco says workers will head back to Saskatchewan mine after wildfire risk drops

SASKATOON — Cameco says its workers will return to the Cigar Lake uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan now that the risk from a wildfire in the vicinity has subsided.

About 230 workers were transported off site Thursday as a precaution while 80 people remained at the facility.

But in a news release Sunday, Cameco says after consulting with provincial officials, they believe the fire risk has subsided.

The company also notes that weather and smoke conditions have improved, and that the likelihood of further road closures in the area is minimal.

The company says it plans to restart production later this week.

It says final inspections and preparation of equipment will occur over the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press