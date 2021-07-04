Body of Const. Jeffrey Northrup to be escorted to Thornhill funeral home today

The body of Const. Jeffrey Northrup will be escorted today to a funeral home in Thornhill.

Officials say the procession will begin at the Ontario Coroner’s Office near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue, proceed north on Keele up to Steeles Avenue West before going eastbound towards Yonge Street where it will make its final way north to the Kane-Jarrett Funeral home.

The late officer’s body will rest at the funeral home as the details for a visitation and funeral are finalized.

The public are welcome to attend the procession route, provided there is no interference with the escort and physical distancing is maintained at all times.

Const. Northrup was killed in the line of duty while investigating a robbery call early Friday morning in the underground City Hall parking lot when he was struck by a vehicle in what police are calling “an intentional and deliberate act.” He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder. Umar Zameer is scheduled to make a court appearance on July 23.

Northrup is the first Toronto police officer to die in the line of duty since Const. John Zivcic in 2013.

RELATED: Suspect charged with first-degree murder in Toronto officer’s death

The escort for Const. Northrup will travel the following route:

– westbound on Sir William Hearst Avenue

– northbound on Morton Shulman Avenue

– eastbound on Wilson Avenue

– northbound on Keele Street

– eastbound on Steeles Avenue West

– northbound on Yonge Street, arriving at 8088 Yonge Street.