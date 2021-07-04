Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport, area evacuated
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 4, 2021 11:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 4, 2021 at 11:44 pm EDT
BANGKOK (AP) — A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday shook an airport terminal serving Thailand’s capital and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area.
The fire broke out early in the morning at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory in a southeastern area of Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Photos showed nearby homes with their windows blown out and wreckage in the streets.
Firefighters were still working to contain the blaze hours later, and authorities ordered an evacuation of the area amid fears that thousands of liters (gallons) of leaking chemicals may cause more explosions.
There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire in the Bang Phli area nor on whether anyone was injured or killed.
Local media reported that the initial explosion shook the terminal building at Suvarnabhumi, setting off alarms at Bangkok’s main international airport.
Airport officials said no flights had been cancelled but offered no other immediate details.