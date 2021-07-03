Victim identified, 3 suspects wanted in fatal Flemingdon Park shooting

Toronto police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that also injured three others in Flemingdon Park,

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to an apartment building in the Vendome Place and Grenoble Drive area for a shooting.

Investigators say three men approached the entrance of the building and began shooting into the lobby area.

A man inside the lobby was struck by gunshots and was pronounced dead on the scene. He has been identified Chavaughn Jones, 32, of Toronto.

Police say another man in the lobby was injured from broken glass and treated by paramedics at the scene.

The three suspects then ran down the apartment complex and fired more shots. Two more people were injured in the second round of gunfire.

A woman was shot in the leg. She was taken to hospital and has since been released. The other victim, a man, was grazed by a bullet and treated on scene.

The male suspects then fled in a dark vehicle. The first suspect is described as a man with a light complexion and a slim build who was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and pants.

The second suspect is described as man with a light complexion with a medium build and was dressed in a black hoodie and black pants. The last suspect is described as a man with a medium to heavy build and was also wearing a black hoodie with black pants.

Investigators continue to appeal for witnesses of the incident. Police are expected to provide an update on the shooting at 2 p.m. Saturday. You can watch it live on our website.