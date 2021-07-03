Loading articles...

Palestinians: Israeli forces kill man in West Bank clashes

Last Updated Jul 3, 2021 at 3:14 pm EDT

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man Saturday evening during clashes in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry identified the slain man as Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, from Qusra village near Nablus city.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Hassan was shot in the chest as residents confronted settlers who stormed the village from a nearby settlement. It said Israeli troops accompanied the settlers.

Palestinians have been holding weekly protests against the expansion of Israeli settlements at several locations of the West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

Nearly 500,000 Israelis live in more than 130 authorized settlements and dozens of outposts across the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians and much of the international community view all settlements as a violation of international law and an obstacle to peace.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 55 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_MainRoads: #TrafficAlertTO: I79885 CLEARED: ADELAIDE ST EB at PETER ST
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:17 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Back again on @680NEWS and letting you know about a BEAUTIFUL weekend across the #GTA! Look at this view from @EarthCam! Oh…
Latest Weather
Read more