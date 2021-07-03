Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
2 injured, several residents displaced in Oshawa apartment complex fire
by News staff
Posted Jul 3, 2021 11:21 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 3, 2021 at 12:25 pm EDT
Oshawa Fire crews battle a fire at an apartment complex along Ritson Road South on July 3, 2021. HANDOUT/@DRPS
Two people have been injured and several residents have been displaced after a fire at an Oshawa apartment complex.
Fire crews were called to 1420 Ritson Road South around 8 a.m. Saturday morning to a working fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found two victims who were taken to hospital by paramedics. One person has since been released while the other is in critical, but stable condition.
All residents were evacuated and are being sheltered at the South Oshawa Community Centre.
Fire investigators are now on the scene.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Roads were shutdown in the area, but have since reopened.
