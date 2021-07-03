Ontario reports 209 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

For the seventh straight day, the province is reporting fewer than 300 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials say 209 new infections were confirmed Saturday. That was a slight increase in the 200 new cases reported Friday but down from the 284 reported on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 239. Two weeks ago it was sitting at 389.

Another nine people have died as a result of coronavirus, raising the provincial death toll to 9,205.

Waterloo continues to be the provincial hotspot when it comes to new cases with 47 new infections. There were 20 new cases reported in Toronto, 12 in Peel Region, and four in York Region.

The province completed 17,080 tests in the last 24 hour period, with a positivity rate of 1 per cent.

There are 243 COVID-19 patients in hospital ICUs with 165 of them on a ventilator.

Provincial officials administered 210,504 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday for a total of more than 15.3 million vaccines given to date. There are just under one million Ontarians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 5,377,506 people across the province have been fully vaccinated.

Ontario is accelerating second dose eligibility to all children and youth aged 12 to 17 starting Monday. Youth across the province will be able to move up their second dose through the provincial booking system or directly through public health units that use their own booking system, and participating pharmacies.