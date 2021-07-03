Officials say two bodies discovered in Lytton, B.C., after wildfire

The B.C. Coroners Service says two people were found dead in the village of Lytton, B.C., days after it was largely destroyed by a wildfire.

The agency says early information suggests the two deceased match descriptions provided by a family member.

The fire broke out on Wednesday, but the coroner’s service has said it wasn’t safe to enter the village and search for victims until today.

It says there are no further reports of deaths linked to the fire that destroyed the village in British Columbia’s Interior.