No winning ticket for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also seven Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but none of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 6 will grow to an estimated $65 million, and the number of Maxmillion prizes will double to 14.

The Canadian Press