Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Jul 3, 2021 at 3:00 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also seven Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up grabs, but none of them were won.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 6 will grow to an estimated $65 million, and the number of Maxmillion prizes will double to 14.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 24 minutes ago
COLLISION - #EB401 from E. of McCowan to Morningside all express lanes closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:34 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 6:30PM UPDATE: I'm tracking some slow moving storms across the GTA live on @680NEWS!
Latest Weather
Read more