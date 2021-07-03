Loading articles...

Markham man killed in crash on Highway 401

A Markham man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into the rear of a disabled transport truck on Highway 401 near Avenue Road. TWITTER/OPP

A 26-year-old Markham man is dead following a crash on Highway 401 early Saturday morning.

Provincial police say a disabled transport truck was sitting on the right shoulder of the westbound express lanes of the highway near Avenue Road when it was struck from behind by a vehicle just before 3 a.m.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage who may have been in the area prior to the crash to contact them.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:02 AM
#WB401 express lanes closed from west of Yonge to approaching the Allen due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:34 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 6:30PM UPDATE: I'm tracking some slow moving storms across the GTA live on @680NEWS!
Latest Weather
Read more