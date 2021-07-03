Markham man killed in crash on Highway 401

A 26-year-old Markham man is dead following a crash on Highway 401 early Saturday morning.

Provincial police say a disabled transport truck was sitting on the right shoulder of the westbound express lanes of the highway near Avenue Road when it was struck from behind by a vehicle just before 3 a.m.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone with dash cam footage who may have been in the area prior to the crash to contact them.