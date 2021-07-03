Loading articles...

Male critically injured in Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Jul 3, 2021 at 7:06 pm EDT

A male has been taken to hospital after being shot near Antrim Crescent in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Police were called to Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent just after 6 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Officers found a male on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and began preforming CPR. Paramedics took the victim to hospital via emergency run.

There have been no suspect details released.

