Loading articles...

Lytton, B.C., wildfire grows as others force evacuations in another region

RCMP officers man a roadblock on the Trans-Canada Highway as wildfire burns in Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

LYTTON, B.C. — The B.C. Wildfire Service says the wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., has grown since Friday night as another blaze forced more than 100 homes to be evacuated.

The fire burning near Lytton has grown to 83 square kilometres in size, with the wildfire service saying new mapping has highlighted the spread of the blaze.

Elsewhere, an out-of-control wildfire burning about 40 kilometres southwest of Kamloops, B.C., forced officials to evacuate over 100 homes Friday evening.

Orders issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District say the fire in the Durand Lake area has started threatening structures and the safety of residents.

Federal ministers have pledged to support B.C.’s fire fighting efforts, with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair saying the government has been preparing for the wildfire season for the past few weeks.

Cliff Chapman, director of provincial operations for the BC Wildfire Service, says the recent wave of extreme heat has created conditions for a “significant spread” of wildfires, with the potential for 1,000 square kilometres to burn by the end of the weekend.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Protest travelling #NBDVP north of Don Mills very slowly - traffic backed up from Dundas.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:17 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: Back again on @680NEWS and letting you know about a BEAUTIFUL weekend across the #GTA! Look at this view from @EarthCam! Oh…
Latest Weather
Read more