Lytton, B.C., wildfire grows as others force evacuations in another region

LYTTON, B.C. — The B.C. Wildfire Service says the wildfire burning near Lytton, B.C., has grown since Friday night as another blaze forced more than 100 homes to be evacuated.

The fire burning near Lytton has grown to 83 square kilometres in size, with the wildfire service saying new mapping has highlighted the spread of the blaze.

Elsewhere, an out-of-control wildfire burning about 40 kilometres southwest of Kamloops, B.C., forced officials to evacuate over 100 homes Friday evening.

Orders issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District say the fire in the Durand Lake area has started threatening structures and the safety of residents.

Federal ministers have pledged to support B.C.’s fire fighting efforts, with Public Safety Minister Bill Blair saying the government has been preparing for the wildfire season for the past few weeks.

Cliff Chapman, director of provincial operations for the BC Wildfire Service, says the recent wave of extreme heat has created conditions for a “significant spread” of wildfires, with the potential for 1,000 square kilometres to burn by the end of the weekend.