Man injured in downtown stabbing

Police investigate a stabbing in the Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East area on July 3, 2021. (Dan Berry/CityNews)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a downtown neighbourhood Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East area at around 3:18 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

