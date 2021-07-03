Emotional night in Montreal as Cup Finals returns for first appearance since '93

MONTREAL (CityNews) – It was a rollercoaster of emotions in Montreal, as the Habs hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

It was the first time the finals have been played in the city since 1993, and the first time in the Bell Centre.

Unfortunately for the Canadiens and their fans, the Lightning was well prepared for Game 3, as they opened the scoring with a pair of goals in the first three and a half minutes.

Later in the first, as Montreal’s Phillip Denault scored his first of the postseason, the 3,500 strong inside the Bell Centre and the hundreds of Habs fans gathered outside erupted.

As the game went on and Tampa increased their lead, Canadiens fans didn’t give up hope and continued to back their team until the end.

Despite the Habs’ best efforts, they were no match for the Lightning in Game 3 and now face a do-or-die situation for the remainder of the playoffs, as Tampa took Game 3, 6-3 and now lead the series 3-0.

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals goes Monday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sights and sounds from Game 3 around the Bell Centre